$524.47 Million in Sales Expected for Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) This Quarter

Analysts expect Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) to report $524.47 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Allegiant Travel’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $520.40 million and the highest is $531.00 million. Allegiant Travel posted sales of $451.60 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 16.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Allegiant Travel will report full year sales of $2.05 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.02 billion to $2.07 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.28 billion to $2.33 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Allegiant Travel.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.87 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $461.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.54 million. Allegiant Travel had a net margin of 12.58% and a return on equity of 30.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.56 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $186.00 to $182.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Allegiant Travel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Allegiant Travel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $187.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Buckingham Research increased their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $206.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Allegiant Travel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.73.

Shares of ALGT opened at $159.90 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $172.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 11.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.07. Allegiant Travel has a 52-week low of $120.91 and a 52-week high of $183.26.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. Allegiant Travel’s payout ratio is 19.64%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Allegiant Travel in the 4th quarter valued at about $943,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Allegiant Travel by 348.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 66,024 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,490,000 after acquiring an additional 51,288 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Allegiant Travel by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,444 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $948,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in Allegiant Travel by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 67,318 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,807,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Allegiant Travel in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,763,000. 81.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 15, 2019, it operated a fleet of 79 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

