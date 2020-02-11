567,733 Shares in Baker Hughes A GE Co (NYSE:BHGE) Bought by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Baker Hughes A GE Co (NYSE:BHGE) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 567,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,551,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund owned about 0.05% of Baker Hughes A GE at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Baker Hughes A GE by 18.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,244,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,114,366,000 after buying an additional 7,154,384 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Baker Hughes A GE in the fourth quarter valued at $62,674,000. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Baker Hughes A GE in the fourth quarter valued at $50,661,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Baker Hughes A GE in the fourth quarter valued at $39,104,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Baker Hughes A GE in the fourth quarter valued at $37,051,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.39% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Citigroup cut their target price on Baker Hughes A GE from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.44.

Shares of BHGE opened at $22.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.60. Baker Hughes A GE Co has a one year low of $20.09 and a one year high of $31.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.83 and its 200-day moving average is $23.20.

Baker Hughes A GE Profile

Baker Hughes, a GE company provides integrated oilfield products, services, and digital solutions worldwide. Its Oilfield Services segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for integrated oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

