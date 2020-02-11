59,860 Shares in LYFT Inc (NASDAQ:LYFT) Acquired by Investment House LLC

Investment House LLC acquired a new position in shares of LYFT Inc (NASDAQ:LYFT) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 59,860 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,575,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in LYFT during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in LYFT by 393.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 137,041 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $5,896,000 after purchasing an additional 109,291 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in LYFT by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 78,700 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $3,386,000 after purchasing an additional 16,800 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in LYFT during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $329,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in LYFT during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,308,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.44% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LYFT traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.79. 6,067,156 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,827,408. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.64 and its 200-day moving average is $47.24. LYFT Inc has a 1 year low of $37.07 and a 1 year high of $88.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49.

LYFT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of LYFT from $78.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Bernstein Bank initiated coverage on shares of LYFT in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of LYFT to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective on shares of LYFT in a report on Monday. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their price objective on shares of LYFT from $79.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.05.

In other LYFT news, General Counsel Kristin Sverchek sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.51, for a total transaction of $71,265.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian Keith Roberts sold 17,589 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.80, for a total transaction of $770,398.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 173,409 shares of company stock worth $7,705,342 over the last three months.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which facilitates lead generation, billing and settlement, support, and related activities to enable drivers to provide their transportation services to riders.

