$6.67 Billion in Sales Expected for Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) to post sales of $6.67 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Tesla’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $7.46 billion and the lowest is $5.01 billion. Tesla posted sales of $4.54 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 46.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Tesla will report full year sales of $31.83 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $28.39 billion to $35.80 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $42.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $34.15 billion to $59.67 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Tesla.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.34. Tesla had a negative return on equity of 13.68% and a negative net margin of 3.51%. The business had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

TSLA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on Tesla from $191.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Tesla from $455.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. New Street Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $800.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Tesla from $553.00 to $729.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $427.41.

In other Tesla news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 452 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.80, for a total value of $158,561.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $357,816. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.61, for a total value of $76,141.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,844 shares in the company, valued at $5,504,522.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,125 shares of company stock worth $7,583,754 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 24.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 12,289 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Group USVI LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the 3rd quarter worth $241,000. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the 3rd quarter worth $203,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 4,050 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $976,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 14,174 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.41% of the company’s stock.

TSLA stock opened at $771.28 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $546.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $344.83. Tesla has a fifty-two week low of $176.99 and a fifty-two week high of $968.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -152.13, a P/E/G ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

