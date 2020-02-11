$606.63 Million in Sales Expected for Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) will report $606.63 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Tetra Tech’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $612.78 million and the lowest is $602.00 million. Tetra Tech reported sales of $585.38 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Tetra Tech will report full year sales of $2.52 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.50 billion to $2.54 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.61 billion to $2.65 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Tetra Tech.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 5.14%. The business had revenue of $614.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $615.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cfra cut Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Maxim Group increased their price objective on Tetra Tech from $92.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tetra Tech has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.00.

NASDAQ:TTEK opened at $95.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $88.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.46, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. Tetra Tech has a 1 year low of $55.66 and a 1 year high of $96.43.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 11th. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.93%.

In other Tetra Tech news, CFO Steven M. Burdick sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.43, for a total value of $1,398,880.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 76,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,679,039.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dan L. Batrack sold 24,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.42, for a total value of $2,280,093.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 100,693 shares of company stock worth $9,042,821 in the last three months. 1.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Tetra Tech by 7.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,740,929 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $151,043,000 after purchasing an additional 120,840 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,040,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,631,000 after acquiring an additional 164,272 shares during the last quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc boosted its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 997,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,942,000 after acquiring an additional 6,040 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 13.9% during the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 528,034 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,812,000 after acquiring an additional 64,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Managed Asset Portfolios LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 0.7% during the third quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC now owns 446,778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,763,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. 83.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tetra Tech Company Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. It operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

