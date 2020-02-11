$639.95 Million in Sales Expected for WPX Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that WPX Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX) will announce sales of $639.95 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for WPX Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $594.00 million to $664.00 million. WPX Energy posted sales of $544.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 17.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WPX Energy will report full year sales of $2.47 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.44 billion to $2.51 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $3.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.48 billion to $3.79 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow WPX Energy.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of WPX Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of WPX Energy from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price objective on shares of WPX Energy from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of WPX Energy in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of WPX Energy from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. WPX Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.73.

In related news, Director Karl F. Kurz purchased 10,000 shares of WPX Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.31 per share, for a total transaction of $113,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 64,367 shares in the company, valued at $727,990.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of WPX Energy by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,615,086 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $409,929,000 after purchasing an additional 417,423 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of WPX Energy by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,136,324 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $207,973,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821,243 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of WPX Energy by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,596,745 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $91,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097,072 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of WPX Energy by 11,233.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,649,319 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $81,006,000 after purchasing an additional 7,581,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of WPX Energy by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,736,238 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $51,336,000 after purchasing an additional 41,367 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WPX opened at $11.54 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.67, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.29. WPX Energy has a 52 week low of $8.79 and a 52 week high of $15.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.05.

WPX Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company, engages in the exploitation and development of unconventional properties in the United States. The company operates 657 wells and owns interests in 808 wells covering an area of approximately 130,000 net acres located in Delaware Basin, Texas and New Mexico; and operates 323 wells and owns interests in 87 wells that covers an area of approximately 85,087 net acres situated in the Williston Basin, North Dakota.

