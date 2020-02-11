72,850 Shares in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) Bought by Elmwood Wealth Management Inc.

Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 72,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,674,000. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for about 3.2% of Elmwood Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,540,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,665,000 after acquiring an additional 160,142 shares in the last quarter. Holderness Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 81,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,086,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares in the last quarter. Lau Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Lau Associates LLC now owns 679,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,272,000 after purchasing an additional 57,122 shares in the last quarter. REDW Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 1,132,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,132,000 after purchasing an additional 84,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 101,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,429 shares in the last quarter.

JPST stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.53. The stock had a trading volume of 494,462 shares. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.49 and its 200 day moving average is $50.48.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st.

