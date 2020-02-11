76,567 Shares in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) Bought by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 76,567 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,332,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.26% of Bio-Rad Laboratories at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the third quarter valued at $19,061,000. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd lifted its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 37.9% during the third quarter. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd now owns 194,810 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $64,821,000 after purchasing an additional 53,569 shares in the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors purchased a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the third quarter valued at $9,160,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 1.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,950,805 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $609,803,000 after purchasing an additional 22,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 12.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 182,762 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $55,867,000 after purchasing an additional 20,560 shares in the last quarter. 63.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BIO. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $430.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $450.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $399.17.

Shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories stock traded up $2.78 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $372.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,587. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $372.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $350.51. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $250.05 and a 12-month high of $391.22. The company has a market cap of $11.08 billion, a PE ratio of 30.94, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a current ratio of 4.72.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products and solutions for the life science research and clinical diagnostic markets in Europe, the Pacific Rim, the United States, and internationally. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

