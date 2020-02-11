800,750 Shares in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) Bought by Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 800,750 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,557,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned about 1.28% of M.D.C. as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MDC. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in M.D.C. by 141.2% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,802 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in M.D.C. in the 3rd quarter worth about $79,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in M.D.C. in the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new position in M.D.C. in the 3rd quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in M.D.C. in the 3rd quarter worth about $129,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.78% of the company’s stock.

Get M.D.C. alerts:

In related news, CEO Larry A. Mizel sold 60,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.72, for a total transaction of $2,693,217.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 212,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,495,844.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO David D. Mandarich sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.63, for a total value of $4,463,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 4,119,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,862,880.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 26.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zelman & Associates cut M.D.C. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine cut M.D.C. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Cfra raised M.D.C. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Co cut M.D.C. from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised M.D.C. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. M.D.C. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.50.

Shares of MDC stock traded down $0.75 on Tuesday, hitting $43.99. The company had a trading volume of 482,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 493,547. The firm has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 7.82. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.13 and a twelve month high of $48.99.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The construction company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. M.D.C. had a return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 7.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This is a boost from M.D.C.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.26%.

About M.D.C.

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

See Also: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC).

Receive News & Ratings for M.D.C. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M.D.C. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.