$803.40 Million in Sales Expected for Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) will report sales of $803.40 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Acuity Brands’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $786.00 million to $816.00 million. Acuity Brands posted sales of $854.40 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Acuity Brands will report full year sales of $3.51 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.43 billion to $3.61 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $3.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.54 billion to $3.79 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Acuity Brands.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 9th. The electronics maker reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by ($0.08). Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 8.61%. The company had revenue of $834.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $874.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AYI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Acuity Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Acuity Brands from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. TheStreet upgraded Acuity Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Acuity Brands from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their target price on Acuity Brands from $166.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.33.

Shares of NYSE:AYI opened at $118.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.64, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Acuity Brands has a 12 month low of $105.95 and a 12 month high of $147.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $126.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.19.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 20th were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.78%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AYI. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 27,581 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,804,000 after acquiring an additional 4,449 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,238,540 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $584,538,000 after purchasing an additional 14,592 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 62.1% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,092 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 2,717 shares during the period. Winmill & CO. Inc. purchased a new position in Acuity Brands in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,720,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Acuity Brands by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 22,680 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,057,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. 90.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

