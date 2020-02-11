83,313 Shares in Bandwidth Inc (NASDAQ:BAND) Acquired by Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bandwidth Inc (NASDAQ:BAND) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 83,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,336,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC owned about 0.35% of Bandwidth at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BAND. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bandwidth by 118.3% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 9.5% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 314,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,451,000 after purchasing an additional 27,300 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 14.6% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bandwidth during the fourth quarter valued at $1,888,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 17.2% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 40,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,660,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Bandwidth alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine cut Bandwidth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective on shares of Bandwidth in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective (up from $60.00) on shares of Bandwidth in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Bandwidth in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Bandwidth from an “underweight” rating to an “equal” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.86.

NASDAQ BAND traded up $1.61 on Tuesday, reaching $74.40. The company had a trading volume of 1,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,910. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $68.93 and its 200-day moving average is $67.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 613.80 and a beta of 0.51. Bandwidth Inc has a 52 week low of $42.61 and a 52 week high of $90.63.

In other Bandwidth news, CEO David A. Morken sold 4,781 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total transaction of $334,909.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,157.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David A. Morken sold 2,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.14, for a total value of $177,454.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $235,459.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,256 shares of company stock worth $574,115 in the last three months. Insiders own 15.27% of the company’s stock.

About Bandwidth

Bandwidth Inc operates as a cloud-based software-powered communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) provider in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CPaaS and Other. Its platform enables enterprises to create, scale, and operate voice or text communications services across mobile application or connected device.

Featured Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Receive News & Ratings for Bandwidth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bandwidth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.