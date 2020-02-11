$854.06 Million in Sales Expected for Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) will post sales of $854.06 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Illumina’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $852.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $855.77 million. Illumina posted sales of $846.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Illumina will report full-year sales of $3.89 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.86 billion to $3.92 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $4.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.38 billion to $4.65 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Illumina.

Get Illumina alerts:

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The life sciences company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $953.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $950.16 million. Illumina had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 22.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.32 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of Illumina from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Illumina from $341.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their price target on shares of Illumina from $348.00 to $341.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Illumina from $385.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $335.13.

Shares of ILMN opened at $294.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $43.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.73, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 6.15 and a current ratio of 6.69. Illumina has a fifty-two week low of $263.30 and a fifty-two week high of $380.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $319.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $305.97.

In other Illumina news, SVP Oene Mark Van sold 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.99, for a total transaction of $206,868.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,832,202.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total transaction of $65,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,465 shares in the company, valued at $12,501,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,352 shares of company stock valued at $1,392,487 over the last quarter. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ILMN. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its position in Illumina by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 2,165 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Legacy Bridge LLC increased its position in Illumina by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 2,402 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in Illumina by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 16,060 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $4,886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in Illumina by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 9,116 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,773,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its position in Illumina by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 87,829 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $26,719,000 after purchasing an additional 10,155 shares during the period. 91.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as enables the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

Read More: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Illumina (ILMN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.