8,803 Shares in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) Acquired by Chronos Wealth Management LLC

Chronos Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 8,803 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,867,000. Alibaba Group comprises about 1.8% of Chronos Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BABA. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,533,960 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $13,307,578,000 after acquiring an additional 6,830,518 shares during the last quarter. Genesis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $748,808,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 20,840.6% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,471,834 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,653,000 after acquiring an additional 2,460,030 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC bought a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $513,683,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,465,815 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,251,888,000 after acquiring an additional 1,910,506 shares during the last quarter. 46.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BABA. DZ Bank began coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $243.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective (up from $230.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Monday, November 4th. SunTrust Banks dropped coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Nomura set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $229.21.

NYSE:BABA opened at $215.77 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $217.51 and its 200-day moving average is $188.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 52 week low of $147.95 and a 52 week high of $231.14. The firm has a market cap of $550.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 2.21.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

