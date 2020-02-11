A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS) Holdings Lowered by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 576,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 31,046 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.35% of A. O. Smith worth $27,464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 270.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of A. O. Smith in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in shares of A. O. Smith in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. American National Bank acquired a new position in shares of A. O. Smith in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 185.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.63% of the company’s stock.

Get A. O. Smith alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AOS shares. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of A. O. Smith from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. TheStreet cut shares of A. O. Smith from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. A. O. Smith currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.57.

Shares of A. O. Smith stock traded up $1.27 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.27. The stock had a trading volume of 49,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,196,358. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.22. The company has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a PE ratio of 19.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. A. O. Smith Corp has a 1 year low of $40.38 and a 1 year high of $56.66.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $750.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $776.33 million. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 21.77% and a net margin of 12.36%. The business’s revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that A. O. Smith Corp will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.24%.

A. O. Smith Profile

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

Featured Story: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS).

Receive News & Ratings for A. O. Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A. O. Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.