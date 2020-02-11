A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS) Stock Holdings Boosted by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS) by 10.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 582,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,179 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.36% of A. O. Smith worth $27,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 270.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. American National Bank bought a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 185.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. 79.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AOS. Oppenheimer began coverage on A. O. Smith in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Northcoast Research lowered A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on A. O. Smith in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on A. O. Smith in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on A. O. Smith from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.57.

Shares of A. O. Smith stock opened at $43.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. A. O. Smith Corp has a 12 month low of $40.38 and a 12 month high of $56.66.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $750.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $776.33 million. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 21.77% and a net margin of 12.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. Analysts expect that A. O. Smith Corp will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.24%.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

