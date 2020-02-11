Aaron’s Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:AAN)

Aaron’s, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) saw some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders purchased 20,136 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 3,458% compared to the typical daily volume of 566 put options.

NYSE AAN opened at $56.71 on Tuesday. Aaron’s has a 12 month low of $46.81 and a 12 month high of $78.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $58.73 and a 200-day moving average of $62.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.39.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AAN. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Aaron’s from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Stephens restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Aaron’s in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Aaron’s in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Aaron’s from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aaron’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.75.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AAN. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Aaron’s by 209.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 668,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,658,000 after purchasing an additional 452,097 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in Aaron’s by 1,539.0% in the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 378,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,622,000 after acquiring an additional 355,500 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aaron’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $14,856,000. Capital Advisors Inc. OK acquired a new stake in Aaron’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,335,000. Finally, Redwood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Aaron’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,659,000. 97.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aaron's, Inc operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. It operates in three segments: Progressive Leasing, Aaron's Business, and DAMI. The company also engages in the sale, lease ownership, and specialty retailing of furniture, consumer electronics, home appliances, and accessories.

