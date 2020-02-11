Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Sold by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 424,787 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 15,222 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $36,897,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ABT. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 5,523,424 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $479,764,000 after purchasing an additional 51,862 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $594,000. Asset Management Corp IL ADV acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $953,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 15,734 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 50,260 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $4,366,000 after purchasing an additional 14,846 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Joseph J. Manning sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.58, for a total value of $3,359,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 88,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,885,906.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Brian B. Yoor sold 509,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.73, for a total transaction of $45,748,840.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 155,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,962,885.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ABT opened at $88.30 on Tuesday. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $72.36 and a 1-year high of $92.45. The stock has a market cap of $155.39 billion, a PE ratio of 42.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $87.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.03.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The healthcare product maker reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The firm had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. Abbott Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. William Blair reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.57.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

