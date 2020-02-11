AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Purchased by Oak Grove Capital LLC

Oak Grove Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 1,126.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,922 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,422 shares during the period. AbbVie makes up about 1.5% of Oak Grove Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Oak Grove Capital LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $3,800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in AbbVie by 3.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 98,295,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,148,030,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100,309 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. raised its stake in AbbVie by 7.7% in the third quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 15,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie in the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its stake in AbbVie by 15.4% in the third quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 73,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,579,000 after purchasing an additional 9,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Starfire Investment Advisers Inc. raised its stake in AbbVie by 3.1% in the third quarter. Starfire Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 7,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ABBV shares. Cowen boosted their price target on AbbVie from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Citigroup boosted their price target on AbbVie from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Bank of America downgraded AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on AbbVie from to and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.51.

NYSE ABBV traded up $1.44 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $96.19. 1,778,502 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,874,757. The company has a market cap of $136.48 billion, a PE ratio of 18.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.96. AbbVie Inc has a fifty-two week low of $62.66 and a fifty-two week high of $95.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $87.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.70.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.02. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 162.37% and a net margin of 23.69%. The firm had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that AbbVie Inc will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current year.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

