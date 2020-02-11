AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by Boston Financial Mangement LLC

Boston Financial Mangement LLC decreased its position in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,549 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,756 shares during the quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $3,856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 3.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 98,295,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,148,030,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100,309 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 2.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 68,783,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,208,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516,048 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 2,230.1% during the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 1,165,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115,068 shares during the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 773.2% during the fourth quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 1,139,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 66.3% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,290,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,065,000 after purchasing an additional 913,015 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABBV stock opened at $94.75 on Tuesday. AbbVie Inc has a fifty-two week low of $62.66 and a fifty-two week high of $95.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $87.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.70. The firm has a market cap of $136.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.95, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.96.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.02. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 162.37% and a net margin of 23.69%. The company had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ABBV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price target on AbbVie from $81.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Bank of America lowered AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. UBS Group upped their price target on AbbVie from $79.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. ValuEngine lowered AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on AbbVie from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.51.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

