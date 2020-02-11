ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) Shares Acquired by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 66,932.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 152,833 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 152,605 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. owned about 0.34% of ABIOMED worth $26,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in shares of ABIOMED during the third quarter worth $34,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ABIOMED during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in shares of ABIOMED by 326.4% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 226 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of ABIOMED by 107.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 261 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ABIOMED during the third quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ABMD opened at $174.08 on Tuesday. ABIOMED, Inc. has a 1 year low of $155.02 and a 1 year high of $364.31. The company has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a PE ratio of 32.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $179.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $189.88.

ABIOMED (NASDAQ:ABMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.42. ABIOMED had a net margin of 29.14% and a return on equity of 19.53%. The company had revenue of $221.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. ABIOMED’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ABIOMED, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ABMD. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ABIOMED from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Raymond James downgraded shares of ABIOMED from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of ABIOMED from $215.00 to $198.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of ABIOMED in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Leerink Swann boosted their target price on shares of ABIOMED from $195.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $272.25.

About ABIOMED

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

