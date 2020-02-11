ABIOMED (NASDAQ:ABMD) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley

ABIOMED (NASDAQ:ABMD) was downgraded by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

ABMD has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ABIOMED from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. Raymond James cut shares of ABIOMED from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ABIOMED from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of ABIOMED in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Leerink Swann lifted their price objective on shares of ABIOMED from $195.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $272.25.

NASDAQ ABMD traded up $1.74 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $175.82. 838,974 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,021,235. The firm has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $179.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $189.41. ABIOMED has a 12-month low of $155.02 and a 12-month high of $364.31.

ABIOMED (NASDAQ:ABMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.42. ABIOMED had a net margin of 29.14% and a return on equity of 19.53%. The firm had revenue of $221.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that ABIOMED will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ABIOMED during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ABIOMED during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of ABIOMED by 326.4% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 226 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ABIOMED by 638.2% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 251 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ABIOMED by 107.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 261 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

ABIOMED Company Profile

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

