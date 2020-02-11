AC3 (AC3) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $2.00

AC3 (CURRENCY:AC3) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 11th. AC3 has a total market capitalization of $245,504.00 and $2.00 worth of AC3 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AC3 coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia, Bibox, BTC-Alpha and Stocks.Exchange. Over the last seven days, AC3 has traded down 10.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

CannabisCoin (CANN) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Bolivarcoin (BOLI) traded 26% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Kurrent (KURT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

MindCoin (MND) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000043 BTC.

RevolverCoin (XRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000035 BTC.

SpreadCoin (SPR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000024 BTC.

BnrtxCoin (BNX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BowsCoin (BSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Virtacoin (VTA) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

AC3 Coin Profile

AC3 is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on September 29th, 2017. AC3’s total supply is 550,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 491,008,312 coins. AC3’s official website is ac3.io. AC3’s official message board is medium.com/@AC3network. AC3’s official Twitter account is @ac3_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for AC3 is /r/ac3_ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling AC3

AC3 can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, BTC-Alpha, Bibox and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AC3 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AC3 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AC3 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

