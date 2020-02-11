ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) Updates FY20 Earnings Guidance

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.20-1.30 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.31. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.94-1.98 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.97 billion.ACCO Brands also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 1.20-1.30 EPS.

ACCO Brands stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $9.16. The stock had a trading volume of 353,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 376,863. The company has a market cap of $892.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.54, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.36. ACCO Brands has a 52 week low of $7.25 and a 52 week high of $10.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded ACCO Brands from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Barrington Research reiterated a buy rating on shares of ACCO Brands in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ACCO Brands from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.00.

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer and business products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company offers school notebooks, calendars, janitorial supplies, and whiteboards; storage and organization products, such as three-ring and lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines, as well as related consumable supplies; writing instruments; stapling and punching products; do-it-yourself tools; and computer accessories and others used in schools, homes, and businesses.

