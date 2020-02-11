AceD (ACED) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $284.00

AceD (CURRENCY:ACED) traded up 131.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 11th. During the last seven days, AceD has traded 218.5% higher against the dollar. One AceD coin can currently be bought for about $0.0050 or 0.00000051 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. AceD has a market capitalization of $53,043.00 and $284.00 worth of AceD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Axe (AXE) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00005649 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001544 BTC.

Purex (PUREX) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded down 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000615 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded up 53.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Dollar International (DOLLAR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002119 BTC.

SmartFox (FOX) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AceD Profile

ACED is a coin. AceD’s total supply is 10,511,910 coins and its circulating supply is 10,506,710 coins. The official website for AceD is www.acedcoin.com. AceD’s official message board is medium.com/@acedcoin. AceD’s official Twitter account is @AcedCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

AceD Coin Trading

AceD can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AceD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AceD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AceD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

