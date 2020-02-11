Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) & Longwen Group (NASDAQ:LWLW) Head to Head Contrast

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) and Longwen Group (OTCMKTS:LWLW) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Activision Blizzard has a beta of 0.87, suggesting that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Longwen Group has a beta of -1987.05, suggesting that its share price is 198,805% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Activision Blizzard and Longwen Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Activision Blizzard $6.49 billion 7.30 $1.50 billion $2.08 29.63 Longwen Group N/A N/A -$10,000.00 N/A N/A

Activision Blizzard has higher revenue and earnings than Longwen Group.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

88.7% of Activision Blizzard shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of Activision Blizzard shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 52.0% of Longwen Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Activision Blizzard and Longwen Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Activision Blizzard 1 3 21 1 2.85 Longwen Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Activision Blizzard presently has a consensus price target of $63.92, suggesting a potential upside of 3.71%. Given Activision Blizzard’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Activision Blizzard is more favorable than Longwen Group.

Profitability

This table compares Activision Blizzard and Longwen Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Activision Blizzard 23.18% 13.16% 8.75% Longwen Group N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Activision Blizzard beats Longwen Group on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc. develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc.; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc.; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content. The company also maintains a proprietary online gaming service, Battle.net that facilitates the creation of user generated content, digital distribution, and online social connectivity in its games; and develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services primarily on mobile platforms, such as Android and iOS, as well as distributes its content and services on the PC platform primarily through Facebook. In addition, it engages in creating original film and television content; and provides warehousing, logistics, and sales distribution services to third-party publishers of interactive entertainment software, as well as manufacturers of interactive entertainment hardware products. The company's products include various genres, including first-person shooter, action/adventure, role-playing, strategy, and others. It serves retailers and distributors, including mass-market retailers, first party digital storefronts, consumer electronics stores, discount warehouses, and game specialty stores through third-party distribution and licensing arrangements in the United States, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Malta, Mexico, the Netherlands, Romania, Singapore, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Taiwan, and the United Kingdom. The company was incorporated in 1979 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California.

Longwen Group Company Profile

Longwen Group Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to seek new business opportunities. Previously, it was involved in providing products for the protection of people against electromagnetic waves emitted from mobile phones. The company was formerly known as Allied Ventures Holdings Corp. and changed its name to Longwen Group Corp. in January 2017. Longwen Group Corp. was incorporated in 1980 and is based in Scottsdale, Arizona.

