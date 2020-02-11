Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) Short Interest Down 34.3% in January

Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,590,000 shares, a decrease of 34.3% from the January 15th total of 2,420,000 shares. Currently, 4.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 410,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days.

NYSE:AYI traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $118.86. The company had a trading volume of 283,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 517,268. Acuity Brands has a 1-year low of $105.95 and a 1-year high of $147.44. The firm has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of 15.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $126.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 9th. The electronics maker reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.08). Acuity Brands had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 18.07%. The company had revenue of $834.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $874.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Acuity Brands will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 20th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 16th. Acuity Brands’s payout ratio is presently 5.78%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Acuity Brands by 0.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,238,540 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $584,538,000 after acquiring an additional 14,592 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 45.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,451,802 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $200,349,000 after buying an additional 457,001 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,370,873 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $189,180,000 after buying an additional 16,826 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 550,103 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $75,914,000 after buying an additional 69,547 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 114.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 504,306 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $69,594,000 after buying an additional 269,236 shares during the period. 90.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AYI shares. Robert W. Baird lowered Acuity Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $148.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Roth Capital upped their target price on Acuity Brands from to and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Acuity Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. TheStreet upgraded Acuity Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered Acuity Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Acuity Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.33.

Acuity Brands Company Profile

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

