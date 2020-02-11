Adler Real Estate (ETR:ADL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by DZ Bank

Adler Real Estate (ETR:ADL)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by stock analysts at DZ Bank in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €16.90 ($19.65) price target on shares of Adler Real Estate and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Berenberg Bank set a €14.55 ($16.92) price target on shares of Adler Real Estate and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €17.00 ($19.77) price target on shares of Adler Real Estate and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €17.07 ($19.85).

Shares of ADL traded down €0.04 ($0.05) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching €11.96 ($13.91). 283,699 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 98,380. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 207.85. Adler Real Estate has a 52-week low of €9.68 ($11.26) and a 52-week high of €14.26 ($16.58). The company’s 50-day moving average price is €12.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €11.94. The company has a market cap of $833.53 million and a P/E ratio of 2.42.

Adler Real Estate Company Profile

ADLER Real Estate AG is one of the leading real estate companies in Germany. In recent years, the company has grown rapidly through acquisitions – most recently through the acquisition of almost 70 percent of the shares in Brack Capital Properties NV ADLER now holds more than 62,000 residential units , which are mainly located in the north and west of Germany and offer tenants with medium to low income an affordable home.

