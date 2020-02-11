ADMA Biologics Inc (NASDAQ:ADMA) CEO Purchases $99,998.50 in Stock

ADMA Biologics Inc (NASDAQ:ADMA) CEO Adam S. Grossman purchased 28,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.50 per share, for a total transaction of $99,998.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $231,343. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ ADMA traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.59. 4,193,232 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,039,769. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 6.42. ADMA Biologics Inc has a 52 week low of $2.68 and a 52 week high of $6.31. The company has a market cap of $196.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 2.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.28.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ADMA Biologics by 47.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,448,253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,474,000 after acquiring an additional 786,567 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in ADMA Biologics by 94.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,897,484 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,343,000 after acquiring an additional 919,260 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in ADMA Biologics by 531.3% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 862,519 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,838,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062,519 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in ADMA Biologics by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 843,366 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,373,000 after acquiring an additional 146,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in ADMA Biologics by 2,331.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 428,587 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,907,000 after acquiring an additional 410,962 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ADMA. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of ADMA Biologics in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Maxim Group set a $12.00 price target on ADMA Biologics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. ValuEngine lowered ADMA Biologics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered ADMA Biologics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.20.

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical and specialty immunoglobulin company, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases. Its lead product candidate is RI-002 derived from human plasma, which has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of primary immune deficiency disease.

