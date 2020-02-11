ADMA Biologics Inc (NASDAQ:ADMA) CMO James Mond Purchases 4,285 Shares

ADMA Biologics Inc (NASDAQ:ADMA) CMO James Mond acquired 4,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.50 per share, with a total value of $14,997.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 22,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,609. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ ADMA traded up $0.12 on Tuesday, hitting $3.59. 4,193,232 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,039,769. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 6.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.64 million, a P/E ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 2.62. ADMA Biologics Inc has a 52-week low of $2.68 and a 52-week high of $6.31.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ADMA Biologics in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of ADMA Biologics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Maxim Group set a $12.00 price objective on shares of ADMA Biologics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of ADMA Biologics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ADMA Biologics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.20.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in ADMA Biologics by 60.4% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 18,688 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 7,038 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of ADMA Biologics by 25.1% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 58,374 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 11,711 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics during the second quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of ADMA Biologics by 55.9% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 45,841 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 16,443 shares during the period. 62.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ADMA Biologics

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical and specialty immunoglobulin company, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases. Its lead product candidate is RI-002 derived from human plasma, which has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of primary immune deficiency disease.

