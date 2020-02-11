Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Bought by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 16.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,643 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Triangle Securities Wealth Management increased its holdings in Adobe by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 6,993 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,306,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 967 shares of the software company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Adobe by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,071 shares of the software company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors raised its position in shares of Adobe by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 3,607 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,851 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Donna Morris sold 25,481 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.16, for a total transaction of $8,871,464.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,226,470.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.38, for a total value of $552,608.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,556,473.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,793 shares of company stock worth $21,169,089 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $369.28. 2,004,699 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,186,419. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.55, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $344.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $303.13. Adobe Inc has a twelve month low of $249.10 and a twelve month high of $374.48.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 12th. The software company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 31.47% and a net margin of 26.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.83 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Adobe Inc will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

ADBE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $339.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Adobe from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Adobe has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $336.28.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

