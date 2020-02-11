Adshares (ADS) Market Cap Hits $2.00 Million

Adshares (CURRENCY:ADS) traded up 5.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 11th. One Adshares token can currently be bought for $0.0573 or 0.00000559 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange, Mercatox and Cryptopia. During the last seven days, Adshares has traded up 27.3% against the dollar. Adshares has a total market capitalization of $2.00 million and $5,255.00 worth of Adshares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002761 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $371.52 or 0.03622991 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009768 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.43 or 0.00247958 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0751 or 0.00000732 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00037869 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.15 or 0.00138033 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002823 BTC.

About Adshares

Adshares’ genesis date was July 7th, 2017. Adshares’ total supply is 38,758,206 tokens and its circulating supply is 34,841,461 tokens. Adshares’ official Twitter account is @adsharesNet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Adshares is adshares.net. The Reddit community for Adshares is /r/adshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Adshares

Adshares can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Mercatox and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adshares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Adshares should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Adshares using one of the exchanges listed above.

