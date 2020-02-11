Adtalem Global Education Inc (NYSE:ATGE) Shares Sold by Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. cut its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education Inc (NYSE:ATGE) by 46.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 723,463 shares of the company’s stock after selling 639,889 shares during the quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned 1.31% of Adtalem Global Education worth $25,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 3,046,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,033,000 after buying an additional 228,076 shares during the last quarter. Fairpointe Capital LLC purchased a new position in Adtalem Global Education during the 3rd quarter worth $36,330,000. Man Group plc grew its position in Adtalem Global Education by 122.1% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 414,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,771,000 after purchasing an additional 227,659 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in Adtalem Global Education by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 389,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,072,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its position in Adtalem Global Education by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 374,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,089,000 after purchasing an additional 62,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ATGE traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.11. The stock had a trading volume of 34,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 423,819. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 17.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Adtalem Global Education Inc has a 1 year low of $27.58 and a 1 year high of $51.79.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $266.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.74 million. Adtalem Global Education had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Adtalem Global Education Inc will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Michael O. Randolfi acquired 32,000 shares of Adtalem Global Education stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.73 per share, for a total transaction of $1,079,360.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,633,975.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Adtalem Global Education and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adtalem Global Education has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.25.

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides educational services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Medical and Healthcare, Professional Education, and Technology and Business. The Medical and Healthcare segment operates Chamberlain University, which provides a pre-licensure bachelor's degree in nursing at 21 campus locations and post-licensure bachelor's, master's, and doctorate degree programs in nursing through its online platform; and operates medical and veterinary schools, including American University of the Caribbean School of Medicine, Ross University School of Medicine, and Ross University School of Veterinary Medicine.

