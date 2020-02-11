Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) Given New $140.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Co

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $165.00 to $140.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price target points to a potential upside of 7.13% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on AAP. Wedbush dropped their target price on Advance Auto Parts to in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Atlantic Securities cut Advance Auto Parts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $159.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Nomura reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 target price (down previously from $162.00) on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Advance Auto Parts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $168.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Advance Auto Parts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.67.

Shares of NYSE AAP opened at $130.68 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion, a PE ratio of 21.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $152.70. Advance Auto Parts has a 12-month low of $129.94 and a 12-month high of $182.56.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 4.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Advance Auto Parts will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AAP. Veritable L.P. raised its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 2,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc. raised its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc. now owns 1,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. QS Investors LLC raised its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 1,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 899 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories, belts and hoses, brakes and brake pads, chassis and climate control parts, clutches and drive shafts, engines and engine parts, exhaust systems and parts, hub assemblies, ignition components and wires, radiators and cooling parts, starters and alternators, and steering and alignment parts.

