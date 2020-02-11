Advanced Disposal Services Inc (NYSE:ADSW) Shares Bought by Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in Advanced Disposal Services Inc (NYSE:ADSW) by 31.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 714,955 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 170,499 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. owned approximately 0.80% of Advanced Disposal Services worth $23,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ADSW. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Advanced Disposal Services by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Advanced Disposal Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Advanced Disposal Services by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 113,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Disposal Services in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Advanced Disposal Services by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,499,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,839,000 after purchasing an additional 4,644 shares during the last quarter.

Get Advanced Disposal Services alerts:

ADSW stock opened at $32.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 74.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.94 and a 200-day moving average of $32.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. Advanced Disposal Services Inc has a one year low of $25.88 and a one year high of $33.02.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Advanced Disposal Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Advanced Disposal Services currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.17.

In other news, VP Michael K. Slattery sold 126,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.87, for a total transaction of $4,171,334.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 190,317 shares in the company, valued at $6,255,719.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Advanced Disposal Services

Advanced Disposal Services, Inc provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, and disposal services. The company is involved in the curbside collection of residential refuse from small carts or containers into collection vehicles for transport to a disposal/recycling site. It also supplies commercial and industrial customers with waste containers; rents or sells compactors to large waste generators; and provides roll-off containers, as well as waste collection, transportation, and disposal services to construction and demolition sites.

Featured Article: Trading based on a resistance level

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Disposal Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Disposal Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.