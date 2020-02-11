Advanced Drainage Systems Inc (NYSE:WMS) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Advanced Drainage Systems Inc (NYSE:WMS) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $51.25.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird set a $68.00 target price on Advanced Drainage Systems and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. TheStreet raised Advanced Drainage Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine lowered Advanced Drainage Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Advanced Drainage Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 7th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Advanced Drainage Systems in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock.

NYSE WMS opened at $46.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of -12.55 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. Advanced Drainage Systems has a twelve month low of $24.19 and a twelve month high of $47.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.48.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The construction company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.03). Advanced Drainage Systems had a positive return on equity of 16.13% and a negative net margin of 12.43%. The firm had revenue of $393.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. Advanced Drainage Systems’s revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Advanced Drainage Systems will post -2.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.51%.

In other news, SVP Ewout Leeuwenburg sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.49, for a total transaction of $749,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 64,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,407,232.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tim A. Makowski sold 1,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.63, for a total value of $70,731.53. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $184,380.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,831 shares of company stock worth $1,737,232 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 20.84% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 39,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,515,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,060 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 56,724 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,830,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 41,420 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,609,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 74,796 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,905,000 after buying an additional 1,519 shares during the last quarter. 81.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Advanced Drainage Systems

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products in the United States and internationally. The company offers single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; and allied products, including storm retention/detention and septic chambers, polyvinyl chloride drainage structures, fittings, and water quality filters and separators.

