Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Acquired by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,041,861 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 140,913 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.27% of Advanced Micro Devices worth $139,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,165,140 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $62,767,000 after buying an additional 582,977 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 4.0% during the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 11,187 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter valued at approximately $11,596,000. Finally, Elephas Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 829.2% in the third quarter. Elephas Investment Management Ltd now owns 216,700 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,282,000 after acquiring an additional 193,379 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.53% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 831 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.63, for a total transaction of $32,101.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $802,692.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.28, for a total transaction of $1,238,400.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 243,156 shares of company stock worth $10,687,343. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on AMD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $34.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Advanced Micro Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.14.

AMD stock opened at $52.26 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $61.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 174.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 3.12. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.03 and a 52-week high of $52.81.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 26.22% and a net margin of 5.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

