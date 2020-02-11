Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Price Target Raised to $63.00

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) had its target price raised by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $53.00 to $63.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 20.55% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on AMD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $34.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Summer Street raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.14.

Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $52.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $61.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 174.21, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 3.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.46. Advanced Micro Devices has a 52 week low of $21.03 and a 52 week high of $52.81.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 5.07% and a return on equity of 26.22%. Advanced Micro Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 49.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. Research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.63, for a total value of $32,101.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,779 shares in the company, valued at $802,692.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.28, for a total transaction of $1,238,400.00. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 243,156 shares of company stock valued at $10,687,343. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 36.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,165,140 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $62,767,000 after purchasing an additional 582,977 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 4.0% in the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 11,187 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter valued at approximately $11,596,000. Finally, Elephas Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 829.2% in the third quarter. Elephas Investment Management Ltd now owns 216,700 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,282,000 after acquiring an additional 193,379 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.53% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

