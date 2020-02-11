Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) 24 Hour Volume Tops $372.00

Advanced Technology Coin (CURRENCY:ARC) traded down 27.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 11th. In the last week, Advanced Technology Coin has traded 6.6% lower against the dollar. Advanced Technology Coin has a market capitalization of $75,840.00 and $372.00 worth of Advanced Technology Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Advanced Technology Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Livecoin and YoBit.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00007395 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded up 100.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Adzcoin (ADZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Uro (URO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000536 BTC.

DigitalPrice (DP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin Coin Profile

ARC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 24th, 2014. Advanced Technology Coin’s total supply is 28,332,640 coins. Advanced Technology Coin’s official Twitter account is @ArcticCoin_Main. The official website for Advanced Technology Coin is arcticcoin.org.

Advanced Technology Coin Coin Trading

Advanced Technology Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Livecoin and YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Advanced Technology Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Advanced Technology Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Advanced Technology Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

