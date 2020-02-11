Adverum Biotechnologies Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:ADVM)

Adverum Biotechnologies Inc (NASDAQ:ADVM) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock investors acquired 4,511 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,051% compared to the average volume of 392 call options.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub lowered Adverum Biotechnologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Adverum Biotechnologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $8.00 to $21.00 in a report on Sunday. Chardan Capital raised Adverum Biotechnologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $10.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday. ValuEngine raised Adverum Biotechnologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Adverum Biotechnologies from to and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.17.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ADVM. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Adverum Biotechnologies by 44.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,817 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 2,082 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC bought a new position in Adverum Biotechnologies during the third quarter valued at about $85,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Adverum Biotechnologies during the third quarter valued at about $90,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Adverum Biotechnologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Adverum Biotechnologies during the third quarter valued at about $98,000. 76.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ADVM opened at $12.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $661.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.55 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 9.44 and a current ratio of 9.44. Adverum Biotechnologies has a one year low of $3.31 and a one year high of $16.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.18 and its 200-day moving average is $9.83.

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, engages in developing gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular and rare diseases. Its pipeline of product candidates includes ADVM-022, an adeno- associated virus (AAV). 7m8-aflibercept for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration; ADVM-043, an investigational gene therapy candidate for the treatment of alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; and ADVM-053, a preclinical gene therapy product candidate for the treatment of hereditary angioedema.

