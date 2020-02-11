aelf 24 Hour Volume Reaches $42.10 Million (ELF)

aelf (CURRENCY:ELF) traded 10.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 11th. One aelf token can now be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00001012 BTC on major exchanges including Tokenomy, BCEX, OKEx and BigONE. aelf has a total market cap of $56.69 million and $42.10 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, aelf has traded up 5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002788 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $375.30 or 0.03655188 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009751 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.53 or 0.00248669 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0769 or 0.00000749 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00037744 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.35 or 0.00139740 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002857 BTC.

aelf Token Profile

aelf launched on December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 880,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 544,480,200 tokens. aelf’s official website is aelf.io. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for aelf is medium.com/@aelfblockchain.

aelf Token Trading

aelf can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinTiger, Ethfinex, BCEX, OKEx, Bancor Network, Hotbit, IDEX, Huobi, Binance, ABCC, Bithumb, Kyber Network, BigONE, Koinex, GOPAX, AirSwap, Tokenomy, Allbit, Kucoin, DDEX, Gate.io and Bibox. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade aelf should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy aelf using one of the exchanges listed above.

