Aeron Hits Market Capitalization of $3.42 Million (ARN)

Aeron (CURRENCY:ARN) traded 7.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 11th. Aeron has a total market capitalization of $3.42 million and $7.73 million worth of Aeron was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aeron token can currently be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00001715 BTC on major exchanges including Binance, Coinrail, Tidex and Radar Relay. During the last seven days, Aeron has traded 14.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aeron Token Profile

Aeron’s launch date was August 10th, 2017. Aeron’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,988,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Aeron is /r/aeronaero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aeron’s official Twitter account is @aeron_aero and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Aeron is aeron.aero. Aeron’s official message board is medium.com/@aeronaero.

Aeron Token Trading

Aeron can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Kucoin, Kuna, HitBTC, IDAX, Coinrail, Mercatox, Radar Relay, IDEX, Binance, Tidex and Bit-Z. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeron directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aeron should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aeron using one of the exchanges listed above.

