Aeternity Price Reaches $0.26 (AE)

Aeternity (CURRENCY:AE) traded 14.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 11th. One Aeternity token can currently be purchased for $0.26 or 0.00002499 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including DragonEX, OTCBTC, OOOBTC and FCoin. Aeternity has a market cap of $77.22 million and $23.63 million worth of Aeternity was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Aeternity has traded 27.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aeternity Token Profile

Aeternity (CRYPTO:AE) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 29th, 2016. Aeternity’s total supply is 346,803,491 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,982,548 tokens. Aeternity’s official website is www.aeternity.com. The Reddit community for Aeternity is /r/Aeternity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aeternity’s official Twitter account is @aetrnty and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Aeternity Token Trading

Aeternity can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Koinex, Mercatox, BitMart, Liqui, Zebpay, IDAX, ZB.COM, DragonEX, HADAX, Radar Relay, FCoin, Bithumb, OTCBTC, Tokenomy, OKEx, HitBTC, BigONE, Gate.io, Kyber Network, OOOBTC, Binance, LATOKEN, Crex24 and CoinBene. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeternity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aeternity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aeternity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

