Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $533.73 Million

Brokerages expect Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) to post $533.73 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Affiliated Managers Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $550.00 million and the lowest is $509.70 million. Affiliated Managers Group reported sales of $543.10 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 1.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Affiliated Managers Group will report full-year sales of $2.14 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.00 billion to $2.22 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.95 billion to $2.23 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Affiliated Managers Group.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The asset manager reported $4.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.03 by $0.49. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 0.70% and a return on equity of 19.58%. The company had revenue of $555.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $537.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.53 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have commented on AMG. ValuEngine raised Affiliated Managers Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $98.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Affiliated Managers Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.17.

In other news, Director Patrick T. Ryan sold 3,411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.38, for a total transaction of $287,820.18. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,407,458.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jide James Zeitlin sold 2,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.94, for a total value of $223,700.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,939 shares in the company, valued at $2,009,439.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 47.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 4,425 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $673,000. Mackay Shields LLC raised its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 3.9% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 7,889 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 9.6% during the third quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 127,705 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $10,647,000 after acquiring an additional 11,175 shares during the period. Finally, EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 35.1% during the third quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 7,685,484 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $640,585,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995,217 shares during the period. 99.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE AMG opened at $82.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.71, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.05. Affiliated Managers Group has a 12 month low of $71.08 and a 12 month high of $115.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.00%.

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

