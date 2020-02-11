AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Shares Sold by Wallington Asset Management LLC

Wallington Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,490 shares during the period. Wallington Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AFLAC were worth $4,827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Japan Post Holdings Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in AFLAC during the 4th quarter worth $2,512,857,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of AFLAC by 1.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,864,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,952,313,000 after acquiring an additional 834,790 shares during the period. Maj Invest Holding A S increased its stake in shares of AFLAC by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 4,793,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $253,597,000 after acquiring an additional 810,069 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of AFLAC during the third quarter worth about $30,712,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in AFLAC by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,437,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $336,808,000 after purchasing an additional 502,273 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.17% of the company’s stock.

AFL stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.94. 2,026,401 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,085,631. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.56. AFLAC Incorporated has a 52-week low of $48.14 and a 52-week high of $57.18. The company has a market cap of $38.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.98, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.67.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. AFLAC had a net margin of 14.81% and a return on equity of 11.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AFLAC Incorporated will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. This is a boost from AFLAC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. AFLAC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.32%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AFL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded AFLAC from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Bank of America restated a “hold” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of AFLAC in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on AFLAC from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AFLAC currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.80.

In related news, EVP Audrey B. Tillman sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total value of $1,243,440.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 123,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,394,079.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Richard Williams, Jr. sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.99, for a total transaction of $100,681.00. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About AFLAC

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

