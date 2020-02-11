Aion Trading 2% Lower Over Last 7 Days (AION)

Aion (CURRENCY:AION) traded 8.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 11th. Aion has a market capitalization of $51.48 million and $9.25 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Aion has traded 2% lower against the US dollar. One Aion token can currently be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00001279 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Ethfinex, DragonEX, Binance and Kyber Network.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002788 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $375.30 or 0.03655188 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009751 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.53 or 0.00248669 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0769 or 0.00000749 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00037744 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.35 or 0.00139740 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002857 BTC.

Aion Profile

Aion was first traded on September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 391,140,663 tokens. The official message board for Aion is blog.aion.network. The Reddit community for Aion is /r/AionNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aion’s official Twitter account is @Aion_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Aion is aion.network.

Buying and Selling Aion

Aion can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Radar Relay, IDEX, BitForex, Kucoin, LATOKEN, Ethfinex, DragonEX, Koinex, Kyber Network, Liqui, Bilaxy, Binance, Bancor Network, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and RightBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aion using one of the exchanges listed above.

