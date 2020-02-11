Airbloc Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.46 Million (ABL)

Airbloc (CURRENCY:ABL) traded 12.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 11th. Airbloc has a market capitalization of $1.46 million and approximately $4.73 million worth of Airbloc was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Airbloc has traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Airbloc token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0058 or 0.00000056 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CPDAX, IDEX, OKEx and BitForex.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002761 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $371.52 or 0.03622991 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009768 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.43 or 0.00247958 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0751 or 0.00000732 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00037869 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.15 or 0.00138033 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002823 BTC.

Airbloc’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 252,376,419 tokens. The official message board for Airbloc is medium.com/airbloc. The official website for Airbloc is www.airbloc.org. The Reddit community for Airbloc is /r/airbloc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Airbloc’s official Twitter account is @AirblocOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Airbloc can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CPDAX, Bilaxy, BitForex, IDEX and OKEx. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Airbloc directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Airbloc should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Airbloc using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

