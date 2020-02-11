Airbus (EPA:AIR) Given a €157.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Airbus (EPA:AIR) has been given a €157.00 ($182.56) target price by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 13.70% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on AIR. Jefferies Financial Group set a €120.00 ($139.53) price objective on Airbus and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Airbus in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €134.00 ($155.81) price objective on Airbus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Berenberg Bank set a €156.00 ($181.40) price objective on Airbus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Nord/LB set a €135.00 ($156.98) price objective on Airbus and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Airbus currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €142.92 ($166.19).

Shares of EPA:AIR opened at €138.08 ($160.56) on Tuesday. Airbus has a 1 year low of €68.28 ($79.40) and a 1 year high of €99.97 ($116.24). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €134.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of €128.16.

Airbus Company Profile

Airbus SE provides aerospace products, services, and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space segments. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

