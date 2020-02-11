Airbus (EPA:AIR) Given a €186.00 Price Target by Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Airbus (EPA:AIR) received a €186.00 ($216.28) price target from stock analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 34.70% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Nord/LB set a €135.00 ($156.98) price objective on Airbus and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €120.00 ($139.53) price objective on Airbus and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. UBS Group set a €153.00 ($177.91) price objective on Airbus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a €146.00 ($169.77) price objective on Airbus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Airbus in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Airbus presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €142.92 ($166.19).

Shares of AIR opened at €138.08 ($160.56) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €134.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of €128.16. Airbus has a 1 year low of €68.28 ($79.40) and a 1 year high of €99.97 ($116.24).

Airbus SE provides aerospace products, services, and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space segments. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

