AK Steel Holding Co. (NYSE:AKS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.48 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that AK Steel Holding Co. (NYSE:AKS) will post sales of $1.48 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for AK Steel’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.47 billion to $1.49 billion. AK Steel posted sales of $1.68 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.9%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 20th.

On average, analysts expect that AK Steel will report full year sales of $6.39 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.38 billion to $6.40 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $6.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.92 billion to $6.59 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover AK Steel.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AKS shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of AK Steel from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $2.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on AK Steel in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $2.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine raised AK Steel from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised AK Steel to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.47.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AK Steel during the third quarter worth $27,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of AK Steel during the third quarter worth $41,000. Cutler Group LP lifted its holdings in shares of AK Steel by 391.6% during the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 18,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 14,956 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of AK Steel during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AK Steel during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. 59.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AKS stock opened at $2.97 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 2.06. AK Steel has a fifty-two week low of $1.66 and a fifty-two week high of $3.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $944.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 3.06.

AK Steel Company Profile

AK Steel Holding Corporation, through its subsidiary, AK Steel Corporation, produces flat-rolled carbon, and stainless and electrical steel products in the United States and internationally. It produces flat-rolled carbon steel products, including coated, cold-rolled, and hot-rolled carbon steel products; grain-oriented specialty stainless and electrical steels; and carbon and stainless steel tubing products.

