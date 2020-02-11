Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) Issues Q1 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) updated its first quarter 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.13-1.18 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.16. The company issued revenue guidance of $741-755 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $749.39 million.Akamai Technologies also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 4.80-4.95 EPS.

Shares of AKAM stock traded up $0.61 on Tuesday, hitting $96.37. 1,814,182 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,164,267. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $92.26 and a 200 day moving average of $89.01. Akamai Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $67.28 and a fifty-two week high of $97.75.

AKAM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Akamai Technologies from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. FBN Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Akamai Technologies currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $93.00.

In other news, Director Bernardus Johannes M. Verwaayen sold 25,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.74, for a total transaction of $2,198,939.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,198,939.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Gemmell sold 10,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.80, for a total transaction of $863,577.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,439 shares in the company, valued at $123,466.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides cloud security solutions, including Web Application Protector to safeguard Web assets from Web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Fast DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Prolexic Routed to protect Web- and IP-based applications; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

